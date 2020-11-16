CRPF constable dies by suicide in UP's Mathura

PTI
  • Nov 16 2020, 21:47 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A CRPF constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a check post here on Monday afternoon, police said.

“He was rushed to Nayati Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” Sadar Bazaar SHO Inspector Satya Pal Singh said.

A constable of the 2013 batch, Vijai Kumar Meena hailed from Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said.

He was posted in Mathura since 2018.

The SHO said though Kumar has not left any suicide note, the probe showed that he had strained relations with his wife. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. 

