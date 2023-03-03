CRPF inducts hi-tech CSRVs to counter militants in Kashmir

To deal with anti-militancy operations in a safe and swift manner, paramilitary CRPF has introduced hi-tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles (CSRV) which are equipped with bulletproof armour and advanced weaponry.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also provided the latest gadget protection to the operation units that are taking part in the gunfights, especially in volatile south Kashmir.

Inspector General (IG) operations, CRPF Kashmir, M S Bhatia said work has been done on the technological front, critical situation response vehicles, and bullet-proof JCB. “These are armoured and bulletproof. These are effective in J&K as terrorists hide in narrow places. The camera also acts as a technology force multiplier,” he said.

Bullet-proof vehicles, wall-through radars and drones are some of the new gadgets inducted by the paramilitary force into its counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations (CRPF) South Kashmir Alok Avasthy said the hi-tech equipment was used in the recent Pulwama encounter in which two militants were killed.

“To ensure zero per cent collateral damage and successful anti-terror operations, the CSRV vehicle has been inducted in CRPF which has a space for four men including a commander who directs his men to target the terrorists,” he said.

The DIG CRPF said that during encounters, they felt the need for a vehicle that would ensure zero casualties to the force and CSRV is the best choice.

“The vehicle acts as a force multiplier in situations like narrow lanes and by-lanes where you need a sort of intervention in a room or house where a terrorist is held up. The vehicle can go high up to 50 feet and aim the target easily,” he added.