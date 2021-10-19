CRPF jawan found dead in J&K's Ramban

The body of a CRPF jawan bearing a gunshot wound was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

Constable Rajeev Ranjan was found dead at the 84th Battalion camp in the Boom Chanderkoot area of the district around 8.40 am, they said.

As per the sources, Ranjan, who was from Bihar's Chhapra district, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by police under section 174 of the CrPC, they said. 

