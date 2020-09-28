CRPF jawan held for raping 17-year-old girl in UP

CRPF jawan held for raping 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Sep 28 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Srishti Sharma/Feminism in India

A CRPF jawan was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor on July 12, CRPF jawan Brijesh Kushwaha (39) allegedly thrashed her and raped her on June 5 when she had gone to his house looking for a room on rent.

An FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl, a resident of Chitrakoot, police said.

Senior Sub-Inspector A Singh said the arrest could not be made then as the jawan had left for duty in Jharkhand by the time the FIR was registered.

Kushwaha was arrested on Sunday when he returned home on leave, the SSI said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CRPF
rape
Uttar Pradesh
crpf jawan

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 