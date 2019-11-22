CRPF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

CRPF Jawam from the 168th battalion was injured by an pressure bomb IED during an area domination operation near Tarrem village, 450 kilometres from Raipur

PTI, Bijapur,
  • Nov 22 2019, 11:24am ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2019, 12:09pm ist
A CRPF jawan was injured on Friday when a pressure bomb placed by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF's 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured.

The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.

