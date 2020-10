A CRPF jawan was injured after militants attacked a joint team of police and paramilitary near Gangoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A police official said that militants fired upon a joint party of police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) in Gangoo. One CRPF jawan was injured in the attack and he has been shifted to hospital, he said.

Soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, the official said.