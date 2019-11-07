CRPF jawan killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 07 2019, 09:49am ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 09:49am ist
Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area. Representative Image.

A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said here.

The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, they said.

The jawan belonged to the 151st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and this team along with the commando unit of the force, CoBRA, and the state police were out for an operation in the jungles, the officials said.

Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CRPF
Bijapur
Chhattisgarh
Naxals
Comments (+)
 