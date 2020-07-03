CRPF jawan, militant killed in encounter in Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 03 2020, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 00:58 ist
Representative image. Credits: Istock Photo

A CRPF head constable and a militant were killed in an encounter that broke out late on Thursday night on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, officials said.

The encounter took place at Malbagh, a locality near Hazratbal shrine, when security forces, acting on an intelligence input, started a cordon and search operation, they said.

As the search was continuing, the holed-up militants opened fire at the approaching security forces, resulting in an encounter, the officials said.

Three CRPF men initially received injuries and were shifted to 92-base Army hospital. One of them, identified as Head Constable Kuldeep Urawan, succumbed to the injuries, they said.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was also killed, the officials said.

The security forces were looking for more and the area has been cordoned off as the intelligence inputs suggested the presence of three militants, they said. 

