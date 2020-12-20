CRPF man injured in Anantnag grenade attack

CRPF man injured in Anantnag grenade attack

This comes shortly after the conclusion of J&K's first ever DDC polls

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 20 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 20:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured when militants lobbed a grenade and fired at a joint naka party of paramilitary forces and J&K police in Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said the militants lobbed a grenade and also opened fire on a joint team of CRPF, which was retaliated by the forces as well.

He said that a CRPF man of 96 battalion sustained injuries, who is undergoing treatment. 

Reports said reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off to track down the attackers.

There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases in Kashmir in recent months and the latest attack comes just a day after the first-ever district development council polls that concluded peacefully in the union territory.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF
Anantnag

What's Brewing

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

 