CRPF man injured in Anantnag grenade attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured when militants lobbed a grenade and fired at a joint naka party of paramilitary forces and J&K police in Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said the militants lobbed a grenade and also opened fire on a joint team of CRPF, which was retaliated by the forces as well.

He said that a CRPF man of 96 battalion sustained injuries, who is undergoing treatment.

Reports said reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off to track down the attackers.

There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases in Kashmir in recent months and the latest attack comes just a day after the first-ever district development council polls that concluded peacefully in the union territory.