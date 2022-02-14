CRPF pays homage to jawans killed in Pulwama attack

The CRPF on Monday paid floral tributes to 40 of its personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack on this day three years ago.

Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, D S Chaudhary, led the officers and jawans of the paramilitary force in paying their tributes at the martyr's memorial here – about 25 kms from Srinagar.

Chaudhary and other CRPF personnel laid floral wreaths at the memorial and saluted sacrifices of the 40 personnel who lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

“Every year we come together here on this day to remember the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama. We remember their sacrifice and pay tributes to them from the bottom of our hearts,” Chaudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony.

The CRPF officer said the endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in the valley and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.

Remembering his colleagues, a CRPF jawan said the attack and the killing of 40 personnel has not broken the morale of the force.

“If the enemy thinks it can break our morale, it is wrong. People of my country need not to worry. We are always ready to protect them,” Constable Arup Debnath said.

Another CRPF jawan SNS Munda said while they miss their colleagues, they will not forget their sacrifices.

“This (tribute) is a message that we have not forgotten them, that we remember those who sacrificed their lives for all of us,” he said.

