CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 05 2020, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 11:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A CRPF personnel was injured in a low-intensity IED blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The blast took place at Gongoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning as security forces were passing through the area, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel suffered injuries in his hands due to the blast, but his condition is stated to be stable.

The security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding further details were awaited. 

Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir

