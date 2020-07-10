CSC Gramin Naukri Kendras helps BRO to get workers

A batch of 75 skilled and semi-skilled workers from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, have been placed by the Common Services Centers with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence.

The workers were sourced through CSC Gramin Naukri Kendras and registered on CSC Gramin Naukri Portal and will be engaged in road construction activities under the BRO in Leh and Ladakh.

The Common Service Centre (CSC) is a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT to impliment door step delivery of the government services.

The BRO is a premier Government agency under Ministry of Defence for creation of road infrastructure in border areas of the country. The BRO approached CSC with the requirement of workers for construction of road infrastructure in the UT of Leh & Ladakh.

The workers were sourced from the Jammu region through the CSC Naukri Kendras and registered on CSC Gramin Naukri Portal.

Apart from the current batch from Jammu, another group of candidates from Punjab is being prepared for employment in Leh.

Launched in early May 2020, the CSC Gramin Naukri Portal was initiated during the second lockdown to assist rural youth to find employment as drivers, cooks, domestic helps, salon workers, delivery staff, hospitality and food joint workers, office peons, etc. Currently, 3,90,000 job seekers have been registered on the portal.

" CSC Gramin Naukri Portal strives to provide employment opportunities for rural youth by partnering with public and private enterprises, ” Commenting on the rural employment initiative of CSC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dinesh Tyagi said.