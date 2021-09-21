Culprit will not be spared: CM Yogi Adityanath on top seer's death

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that culprits behind the death of the top seer and All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who died allegedly by 'suicide' on Monday evening, would not be spared.

Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident and the post-mortem will be done tomorrow, Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, three disciples of Giri were booked on charges of abetment of suicide and were taken into custody by the police.

Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room at Baghamabri Mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow. An alleged eight-page ''suicide note'' was recovered from his room, according to police sources.

A senior police official said in Prayagraj that the Mahant had accused three disciples of his of 'harassing' him. ''I have lived my life with dignity but now I am being harassed and forced to life of humiliation,'' he reportedly wrote in the alleged suicide note.

