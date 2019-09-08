Curbs return amid shutdown in Kashmir

Normal life remained crippled in Kashmir for the 35th consecutive day while restrictions were re-imposed in Srinagar on Sunday to prevent Muharram processions in the city.

A police official said as ‘precautionary measure’ restrictions were re-imposed in parts of Srinagar to prevent any untoward incident. “As there was an apprehension of violence, authorities did not allow huge Muharram processions (a yearly rally carried out by Shia Muslims across the world). However, smaller Muharram processions will be allowed in the city,” he said.

Since early morning, security forces personnel, including police and paramilitary CRPF men wearing riot gears, remained deployed in large numbers in the old city Srinagar. Most of the roads in old city remained out of bounds for people, reports said.

Owing to the curbs private vehicles were also off the roads in Srinagar. At city center Lal Chowk, barricades were again erected amid massive deployment of forces. On August 5, curbs were first imposed across the Valley to prevent backlash from the public after the Parliament scraped J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

The restrictions were gradually lifted as the situation improved. However, since then every Friday sensitive parts of Srinagar and other areas in Kashmir are placed under restrictions as a ‘precautionary measure’ to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Kashmir remained incommunicado for the 35th consecutive day as mobile and internet services continue to remain snapped. However, landline phones in most areas of Kashmir have been restored.

State police chief Dilbagh Singh said that restoration of the mobile connectivity in “some areas of the Valley was under consideration. “Social media is being used by Pakistan to radicalize young minds in the Valley, which remains a big challenge for us,” he said while hinting that internet services may not be restored anytime soon.