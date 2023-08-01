Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh

Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 01 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 11:47 ist
People during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. Stones were pelted during the procession and cars were set on fire. Credit: PTI Photo

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession.

Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Also Read — Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

Also Read — Haryana seeks 20 RAF companies amid tension in Nuh

Two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

"Today's incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
India News
Vishwa Hindu Parishad
Anil Vij
Manohar Lal Khattar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 