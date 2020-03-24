Curfew imposed in three Madhya Pradesh towns

Two fresh cases of the pandemic - one each in Gwalior and Shivpuri district--were detected on Tuesday

Rakesh Dixit
Rakesh Dixit, DHNS, Bhopal,
  • Mar 24 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 23:11 ist
Shivraj Singh Chouhan file photo (PTI Photo)

Curfew has been imposed in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior as number of coronavirus cases rose to nine in Madhya Pradesh. Lockdown in 43 out of 52 districts is already in force.

Two fresh cases of the pandemic - one each in Gwalior and Shivpuri district--were detected on Tuesday while six patients in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal are undergoing treatment.

The administration has identified 1,269 persons who returned from corona-affected countries and 758 of them have been kept in isolation. Of them, samples of 100 suspected cases have been sent for tests.

Gwalior collector Koshlendra Vikram Singh said one of the two patients tested positive had recently returned from Dubai. The second probably got infection from foreign tourists in Khajuraho .  

Imposing curfew on three big cities of the state was the first major decision of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath for a fourth time on Monday night. 

