Curfew in Himachal Pradesh extended with more relaxations

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 11 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 19:44 ist
People crowd at Lower Bazar during relaxation hours of Covid-19 lockdown, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 curfew in Himachal Pradesh has been extended with several more relaxations till further orders, an official spokesperson said here on Friday. 

The buses within the state will ply with 50 per cent occupancy and shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14, he added. 

The decision to extend the curfew was taken on Friday in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. 

The curfew will continue from 5 pm to 5 am in the state till further orders, the spokesperson added. 

Intrastate public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy and the timing of the opening of shops has been increased from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday. 

Earlier the shops were allowed to open from 9 am to 2 pm. 

However, the shops except those of essential commodities will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. 

It was also decided that the offices will function with 50 per cent of staff from Monday, the spokesperson said.

All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will open from June 23.

Pharmacy and nursing schools will open from June 28.

Now there will be no requirement of RT-PCR negative tests for entering in the state, the spokesperson added.

