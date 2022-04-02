Curfew in Rajasthan's Karauli after arson incident

Curfew in Rajasthan's Karauli after arson, stone-pelting during religious procession

The rally was being taken out on the occasion of 'Nav Samvatsar', the first day of Hindu New Year

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 02 2022, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 20:35 ist
Members of Hindu Jagran Manch during a procession on the occasion of Hindu New Year, in Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo

A two-wheeler and a shop were set ablaze after some unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at a motorcycle rally taken out as part of a religious procession on Saturday, an official said.

Following this, curfew was imposed to maintain law and order, he said.

The rally was being taken out on the occasion of 'Nav Samvatsar', the first day of Hindu New Year.

“Arson took place in the tension, which erupted with stone-pelting on the rally while it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. At least one bike and one shop have been torched,” a source in the police control room said.

“Curfew has been imposed. Additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order,” Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, district collector, Karauli, said.

He said that the arson took place at several places and that the situation is tense but under control.

