Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in J&K's Bhaderwah

Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in Jammu & Kashmir's Bhaderwah, educational institutions likely to reopen on June 20

Broadband and mobile internet services remained suspended across Doda

PTI
PTI, Bhaderwah/Jammu,
  • Jun 18 2022, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 10:17 ist

Curfew was relaxed for 12 hours from 7 am in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah on Saturday as the overall situation in the town, which witnessed communal tension days ago, remained peaceful, officials said.

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah in Doda district on June 9 following communal tension in the wake of protests over remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad and some social media posts by local right-wing activists in her support.

Announcing the curfew relaxation from 7 am to 7 pm, the officials said all educational institutions will remain closed for the 10th day on Saturday as a precautionary measure and are likely to reopen on Monday.

Broadband and mobile internet services remained suspended across Doda and are expected to be restored after a fresh review of the situation by senior civil and police officers later in the day, they said.

Police vehicles fitted with public address systems were seen making rounds in the Bhaderwah, informing residents about the relaxation in the curfew and requesting their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Normal activities resumed in the town with the announcement of relaxation in curfew. People stepped out of their homes to buy milk, bread and other essentials.

The curfew was first relaxed in Bhaderwah for two hours on June 15, followed by five hours in two phases on June 16 and four hours on June 17. The relaxation periods passed off peacefully.

Police and security forces are deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Prophet Remarks Row

What's Brewing

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Charlie behind the camera

Charlie behind the camera

How to design the perfect aquarium

How to design the perfect aquarium

Art of chocolate sculpting

Art of chocolate sculpting

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

 