Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage, says IMD

Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar districts are likely to be impacted the most, according to the weather agency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 13:47 ist
Kutch: Mandvi beach wears a deserted look ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, in Mandvi of Kutch district, Monday, June 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

As Gujarat braces for cyclone Biparjoy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said landfall of the cyclonic storm may cause extensive damage across the state. 

Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar districts are likely to be impacted the most, according to the weather agency. 

IMD said that these three districts in Gujarat may get over 20 cm of rainfall on June 15 which could lead to low-lying flooding. 

It further added that three to six metre-high tidal waves may inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, recommending evacuation in such areas.

On June 15, the wind speed in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kachchh and Morbi districts of Gujarat will be around 125-135 kmph and gust to 150 kmph, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD said. 

Gujarat
India News
Cyclones

