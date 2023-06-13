Cyclone Biparjoy: Railways activates disaster management system

The railways on Monday said it has activated its disaster management set-up to minimize the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The railways has identified vulnerable sections on its network, including Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar, Okha to Hapa, and Gandhidham area and emergency control rooms set up at railway divisional headquarters in Gujarat, a statement from the national transporter said.

To ensure the safety of its network and passengers and minimize the impact of the cyclone, the railways said it has activated the disaster management room at the zonal railway headquarters and round-the-clock manning by various departments.

As part of arrangements for stranded passengers, the railways said, catering stalls will remain open during the cyclone period with sufficient stock of water and food materials. Help desks have been opened at various stations in the vulnerable areas.

Tie-ups with state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination, if needed, have also been made.

The railway has instructed zones to ensure availability of sufficient diesel locomotives and rakes for emergency evacuation. It has also suspended loading of double-stack containers and restriction on their movement.

It has also ordered a review of passenger train schedules and necessary decisions based on the cyclone situation.

Relief trains have been readied and counselling of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots regarding safety protocols during cyclone/storm conditions is being done.

"Instructions have been issued to keep doors and windows of coaches open for the free passage of wind. Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring," the statement said