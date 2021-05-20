Cyclone Tauktae impact: Incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

Remnants of Cyclone Tauktae coupled with a western disturbance led to incessant rains in Uttarakhand for over 24 hours on Thursday, causing a sharp dip in temperature at most places in the state.

Nainital received 132 mm of rainfall followed by Mussoorie which received 103 mm and Mukteshwar which recorded 85 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, Rohit Thapliyal, a scientist at the MeT office here, said.

Dehradun received a moderate 47.7 mm of rainfall, Pantnagar 43.6 mm, Tehri 56. 8 mm and Pithoragarh 43.5 mm rainfall, he said.

Several towns recorded maximum temperatures of 8-10 degrees below normal, while temperatures fell sharply in the hills where wintry conditions returned.

Upper Himalayan regions of the state, including Badrinath in Chamoli district and Kedarnath in Rudraprayag, also received snowfall.

The MeT department has warned of heavy rains in the hill districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Nainital, Almora and Champawat.

Thapliyal attributed the incessant rains which began on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday to the remnants of Cyclone Tauktae following its landfall coupled with a western disturbance.

He said the intensity of rain may weaken in the Garhwal region later on Thursday but will shift to the Kumaon region which needs to remain on the alert.

The MeT department has advised people residing near rivulets and streams to remain cautious.

Commuters or people travelling on vehicles need to be careful, it said.

People are advised to be cautious and take shelter during thunderstorm and lightning activities, it said.