Dalai Lama wishes President Murmu on birthday

Dalai Lama wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala (HP,
  • Jun 20 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 20:40 ist
Dalai Lama(L) and President Droupadi Murmu. credit: IANS Photo

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to President Droupadi Murmu to wish her on her 65th birthday.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

In his message to Murmu posted on his website, the Tibetan Leader praised India and thanked the government and the people of India for their generosity and kindness to Tibetans in exile.

"I wish you good health and success in leading this great and ancient nation," he wrote.

He further said, "India, with its longstanding traditions of 'karuna' and 'ahimsa', remains a model for others, a country where people of different faiths live together in peace and harmony. Democracy, the rule of law and freedom thrive in India because of these age-old values and traditions.

"Your Excellency represents the greatness of India, a nation where someone from a remote village has the opportunity to prosper and become the head of state."

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dalai Lama
Droupadi Murmu
India News
birthday

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 