Dalai Lama wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to President Droupadi Murmu to wish her on her 65th birthday.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

In his message to Murmu posted on his website, the Tibetan Leader praised India and thanked the government and the people of India for their generosity and kindness to Tibetans in exile.

"I wish you good health and success in leading this great and ancient nation," he wrote.

He further said, "India, with its longstanding traditions of 'karuna' and 'ahimsa', remains a model for others, a country where people of different faiths live together in peace and harmony. Democracy, the rule of law and freedom thrive in India because of these age-old values and traditions.

"Your Excellency represents the greatness of India, a nation where someone from a remote village has the opportunity to prosper and become the head of state."

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.