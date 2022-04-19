Dalit boy made to lick feet of peers in school, 7 held

Dalit boy in UP made to lick feet of peers in school, 7 held

The boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors

IANS
IANS, Rae Bareli,
  • Apr 19 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 13:33 ist
Representative picture of a mob. Credit: iStock Photos

Seven persons were arrested after a video—that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of his peers—went viral on social media.

Following the post on Monday, the district police chief set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and were arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were products of the same school.

