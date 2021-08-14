Dalit minor rape case: NCPCR summons Facebook India head over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Facebook India (trust and safety) head Satya Yadav to appear before it at 5 pm on August 17 via video conference along with details of action taken against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Instagram profile for posting a video of the family of the nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in southwest Delhi, saying it violated the law.

On August 4, the apex child rights body wrote to Twitter, asking it to take action against the handle of Gandhi for posting the photo of the family. The microblogging site blocked the account of Gandhi following the complaint.

In a letter to Facebook, the Commission said it has come across a video posted on the Instagram profile of Gandhi wherein the identity of the victim minor girl’s family has been disclosed.

In this video the faces of the father and the mother of the deceased girl can be clearly seen, which is in violation of the prescribed provisions of law, it added.

The NCPCR asked Facebook for taking appropriate action against the Instagram profile of Gandhi over violation of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Indian Penal Code, and demanded the removal of the video from the platform.

Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, prohibits the disclosure of identity of a child in any form of media and Section 23 of the POCSO Act, 2012, also states that no information or photo of a child should be published in any form of media which could reveal the identity of the child. This information under Section 23 of the POCSO Act includes his/her name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars which may lead to disclosure of identity of the child.

"Therefore, posting of the video of the minor victim's family on social media platform-Instagram has been observed by the Commission to be a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Section 23 of the POCSO Act, 2012, Section 228A of the IPC and the guidelines of the Hon'ble Court as well.