Dalit rape victim found hanging at her house in UP's Barabanki

PTI
PTI, Barabanki ,
  • Jun 23 2023, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 10:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who was to appear before a magistrate to record her statement, has been found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A rape case was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17. The accused was detained on Thursday and the girl was to appear before a magistrate to register her statement."

Also read | Two cops among three accused of rape, murder of Dalit girl in Rajasthan

"The victim allegedly committed suicide. We have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation was underway," he said.

Her family members have alleged that she ended her life as the police failed to arrest the accused who was threatening her to withdraw the case.

"The allegations made by the family members regarding police action in the case are also being looked into. Investigating Officer Yogendra Pratap Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty," the SP added.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

