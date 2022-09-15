UP sisters killed for asking rapist to marry them: Cop

Dalit sisters killed after they insisted rape accused to marry them: UP Police

The mother of the girls said that her daughters were kidnapped by three bike-borne men at around 3 pm on Wednesday

IANS
IANS, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Sep 15 2022, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 12:30 ist
SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman addresses a press conference on the alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri. Credit: PTI Photo

The two sisters, who were murdered after being raped in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, were strangled to death by the accused because they insisted that since they had been violated, the men must marry them, police said on Thursday.

"The men took advantage of the fact that they were friendly with the girls and raped them. As the girls then started saying they would have to marry them, the men got angry and strangled them with their dupattas. They later called two of their friends, who helped them hang the girls so that it looked like a suicide," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman.

The main accused Chotu had allegedly introduced the girls to three others but was not at the scene of crime. The three, who carried out the crime, and the two, who helped them in a cover-up attempt, are from another village close to that of the girls, he said.

The SP said that one of the men was caught this morning in an encounter with the police, and got shot in the leg. He had been identified on Wednesday, police said.

All six have been booked for murder and rape under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The SP said that the girls were 'not forcibly abducted'.

Also Read | 'Women's safety can't be expected from those releasing rapists': Rahul's dig at BJP over UP Dalit rape

He said that the post-mortem examination is being conducted by a panel of three doctors.

"It will be videographed, and some members of the victims' family will be inside as they wanted to be sure. We will do everything that the family wants. That is important, we understand," he said.

The accused have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Arif, Hafiz and Karimuddin.

All of them are being interrogated.

The bodies of the two Dalit minor sisters, aged nearly 14 and 17 years respectively, were allegedly found hanging from a tree outside a village in Nighasan area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Wednesday.

The mother of the girls said that her daughters were kidnapped by three bike-borne men at around 3 pm on Wednesday and were later found hanging from a tree in a cane field.

The girls' family alleged that they were raped and murdered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh
Rapes
Crime Against Women
Dalits
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 