Dalit woman raped, set afire in Rajasthan, dies

A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer district died during treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur, police said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, was allegedly raped and set ablaze by Shakoor Khan at her house on April 6. The woman suffered around 50 per cent burns, according to police.

The opposition BJP in the state accused the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government of trying to suppress the incident and said it showed 'jungle raj' was prevalent in the state. Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged the woman died due to a delay in treatment.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said the woman died late Friday at a hospital in Jodhpur and the accused has been arrested.

Khan, who hails from the same village as the victim, has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 450 (house-trespass to commit offence) and some sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Later, the charge of murder under IPC Section 302 was also added to the FIR, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, Khan broke into their home on Thursday and raped his wife when she was alone. The accused poured an acid-like chemical on her and set her on fire.

"The delay in treatment of the victim woman shows how concerned the administration and the government are about the lives of common people," Shekhawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore blamed Gehlot for the "poor" law and order situation in the state. The incident is "a blot on the government", he said.

"It shows the jungle raj prevalent in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the home minister, is completely responsible for the poor law and order in the state," he added.

BJP state president CP Joshi said in a tweet that Congress government "is sitting with folded hands".

"The administration and the government should investigate all aspects of this incident impartially and provide justice to the family of the victim. If there is even an iota of morality, then the government should take strict action against the guilty officers."

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted that this incident has made it clear that "no one is safe" in Rajasthan. "Dalits and women are certainly not safe. Suppressing the issue, which shames humanity, for a day makes it obvious the condemnable and insensitive attitude of the government in Rajasthan. Strictest action should be taken against the culprits."