Damages caused during anti-CAA protests in Kanpur leave daily wagers in lurch

The anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019) protests in Becon Ganj of Kanpur in 2019 have left hawkers and daily wage labourers in the lurch, 21 of whom have paid Rs 13,476 each to the district administration for damages caused during the protest.

The incident pertains to damages caused on December 21, 2019, when a government-owned Tata Sumo valued at Rs 2.5 lakh, two cameras, three windows and two doors valued at Rs 33,000 were damaged.

The 21 people, which include a rickshaw puller, a tonga driver, a fruit seller, a chicken seller, a milkman, a youth who works at his father’s garment shop, and a teenager who has quit school, besides eight daily wagers who earn Rs 250 at the maximum per day, according to a report by The Indian Express. The offenders are aged from 18 to 70, the report stated.

While offenders in similar anti-CAA protests in Lucknow are pinning their hopes on appeals in the Allahabad High Court, the ones in Kanpur were not so lucky.

According to the report, The Indian Express tracked down the families of 15 of the 21, following which it was revealed that none of them was aware of how the figure of Rs 2.83 lakh and their share of Rs 13,476 was arrived at.

While families said that they paid the money from their savings or mostly borrowed to do so, they alleged constant pressure by the police. The 15 of them were jailed, but were released on bail, the report stated.

“The police would visit every second day and say that our house will be auctioned. They said that if we pay, we will be safe for some time. We were left with no choice except to pay the money,” the father of one of the accused was quoted as saying.

One of the accused, a daily wager, when asked why he did not challenge the notice, said: “We did not want to challenge the government, the administration and the police. We don’t have the resources.”

Lawyers for seven of the 15 said that none challenged the recovery notice. “Some were in jail when the notices reached their houses. Some of them reached out to us after someone had already paid on their behalf. All the clients that I am handling in this case are poor,” said a lawyer, requesting anonymity.

An FIR was lodged by the police after nine arrests were made in 2019, following which recovery notices continued to be sent to the 21 of them.

“According to the report filed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), it is clear that on December 21, 2019, you indulged in vandalism and damaged public property. For this you have been charged along with nine named and 1200 unidentified people,” stated the notice delivered to one of the accused on January 24, 2020.

“During the probe, your crime was found to happen under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984…Hence, you are ordered to be present in my court on January 28, 2020 and give me in writing why action should not be taken against you and you made to pay for the damages incurred to public property,” the notice stated.

The lawyer for one of the accused who is also a daily-wager said he replied to the notice on January 24, 2020, rebutting the evidence presented by the administration. “The photograph shown by the administration and police as that of my client was not his. It was not a clear photograph and it was definitely not of my client. Despite my stating so, an order was passed that my client will have to pay for the damages,” said the lawyer.

The then-ADM Vivek Srivastava, who had issued the notices and currently posted as Chief Revenue Officer of UP’s Ballia district, was quoted as saying “This is election time, and I can’t give you any version.”

