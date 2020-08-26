Day-long Haryana Assembly session begins

The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, which began here on Wednesday, will be of one-day duration, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

As per the tentative schedule earlier, the session was to last for two days, but it has been cut short now, Hooda told reporters after attending the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting, which met hours before the start of the session.

"There was a consensus among the members that the House should meet for a day. The Assembly will be adjourned sine die after obituary references are moved and important legislative business is conducted," the former chief minister said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic had cast its shadow before the session was to begin, with eight legislators of the ruling BJP testing positive for the infection. They include the chief minister, two ministers and the Speaker.

Hooda pointed out that the decision to cut short the duration of the session had been taken in the light of these developments.

The BAC met under Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, who will be presiding over the session.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Home Minister Anil Vij and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal were among those who attended the BAC meeting.

The authorities have put strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the MLAs and officials requiring a coronavirus negative certificate to gain entry into the Assembly complex, seating arrangement has also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House.