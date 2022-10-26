Soon tricolour will be hoisted in PoK: BJP state chief

Day not far when tricolour will be hoisted in parts of J&K occupied by Pak, China: BJP state chief

The comments were made while the BJP was celebrating 'accession day' in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 26 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 21:52 ist
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina with party leaders pays tribute to the last Dogra monarch Maharaja Hari Singh on the occasion of Accession Day (Vijay Diwas), in Jammu, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Wednesday celebrated "accession day" across Jammu and Kashmir, with its senior leader Ravinder Raina saying the day is not far when the tricolour will be hoisted in parts of the union territory occupied by Pakistan and China.

On October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, signed the instrument of accession on J&K. The BJP had decided to celebrate the day as 'vilay diwas'.

In Jammu, BJP leaders led by Raina, who is the party's Jammu and Kashmir chief, celebrated "accession day" or vilay diwas at the Maharaja Hari Singh park near the Tawi river.

The national flag was hoisted and tributes were paid to the Maharaja.

The whole of Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating this day as it has come after supreme sacrifices by nationalists, Raina said.

Also Read | Modi like avatar of god: UP minister Gulab Devi

''Vilay diwas is like Republic and Independence day for us as this was the day when our Maharaja made J&K an integral part of India," he said, adding that the instrument of accession signed by the Maharaja was full and final.

It was through this that he united the whole of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, the BJP leader said.

"Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China, and the day is not far when we will hoist the tricolour there as well,'' he said and alleged that it was the Congress that ditched the Maharaja and Jammu and Kashmir.

While MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said accession day was very important and provided insight on the historic events related to Jammu and Kashmir, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh remembered the important role played by the Maharaja and chain of events during unification.

Celebrations of accession day also took place in Srinagar where BJP workers burst firecrackers. Reports of celebrations were received from various districts of the Jammu region too.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ravinder Raina
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
China
India News
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

 