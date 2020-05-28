DCP in Delhi Police tests COVID-19 positive

A DCP in the Delhi Police tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police is currently under home isolation, they said.

Identification of the staff, who came in contact with the officer, is underway and further steps will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said.

The report of the officer being positive for noval coronavirus came on Wednesday, the official added.

Earlier, an IPS-rank officer of the Delhi Police had tested positive for COVID-19.