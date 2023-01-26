Soon, WhatsApp chatbot to help Delhi file complaints

DCPCR to launch WhatsApp chatbot to help people register complaints

The chatbot will help citizens and the commission to interact in a more effective manner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 18:55 ist

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights will launch a WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will launch the chatbot on February 1.

An official said, "The chatbot will help citizens and the commission to interact in a more effective manner. Some of its cases include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status.

"It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women and Anganwadi workers, etc."

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights is the apex statutory authority of Delhi government to protect, promote and monitor the implementation of rights and policies related to children such as education, immunisation, protection against abuse and nutrition.

