DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims attack on her residence

The DCW chief said she has complained to the Delhi Police over the issue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 15:04 ist
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a man forcibly entered her residence and vandalised two cars, while she was not present at home.

The DCW chief said she has complained to the Delhi Police over the issue.

"A few moments back, an attacker forced his way into my residence and attacked it. He vandalised my mother and my cars and made an attempt to enter the house," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"By the grace of God, my mother and I were not present there. You can do anything but I am not going to be scared. I am complaining to Delhi Police," she said.

Last week, the DCW chief alleged that she had been receiving rape threats on Instagram after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

