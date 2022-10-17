DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims attack on her residence

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a man forcibly entered her residence and vandalised two cars, while she was not present at home.
The DCW chief said she has complained to the Delhi Police over the issue.
"A few moments back, an attacker forced his way into my residence and attacked it. He vandalised my mother and my cars and made an attempt to enter the house," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s
— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022
"By the grace of God, my mother and I were not present there. You can do anything but I am not going to be scared. I am complaining to Delhi Police," she said.
Last week, the DCW chief alleged that she had been receiving rape threats on Instagram after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.
