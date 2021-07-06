DCW chief Swati Maliwal gets another 3-year term

DCW chief Swati Maliwal gets another 3-year term

The panel's term is for three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint

  • Jul 06 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 17:00 ist
Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing "excellent work".

The panel's term is for three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint, according to a DCW official.

"Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

This is the second time she has been granted an extension. In July 2018, she was also granted extension before her term was about to end. 

