DCW, Delhi Police rescue Kolkata woman from brothel

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Police have rescued a Kolkata woman from a brothel on GB Road red light area here, the women's body said on Friday.

The 27-year-old woman worked with a leading company in Kolkata and came here after a man assured her of a better job opportunity. She was rescued on Thursday night after the DCW received a complaint from her brother, it said.

Her family had lodged a missing complaint in Kolkata. Efforts by her family to trace her went in vain, it added.

The woman's brother informed the commission that she had come to Delhi on June 8 after a man offered her a better job. However, she did not call them after reaching Delhi and her phone went unreachable, the DCW said.

According to the woman's brother, he recently received a call from an unidentified man who informed him that his sister is in Delhi's GB Road area, it said.

Her brother immediately came to Delhi and met the man in Karol Bagh. That person, a Bengali, had gone to GB Road as a customer and met the woman. The woman begged him to rescue her and provided him with her brother's details, the commission said.

The woman's brother visited the GB Road brothel and managed to speak to his sister, who informed him that she had been sold to the brothel by the man on whose job assurance she had come to Delhi, it said.

Her brother approached the DCW immediately, it added.

DCW member Kiran Negi despatched a team to GB Road with the woman's brother. The team, along with the Delhi Police, rescued the woman from kotha number 68, the commission said.

The woman was brought to the Kamla Market police station where an FIR was registered. Another woman, who was apparently running the brothel, has been arrested, police said.

In another incident, a couple was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling a woman into flesh trade three-four months ago, the police said.

The woman had been working at the couple's Begumpur residence for the last couple of years, they said.

The victim managed to run away from the brothel and approached the police, following which a case was registered and the couple was arrested. The brothel owner is absconding, the police said.