DDC polls in 2020 marked end of 'jungle raj' in J&K: L-G Sinha

Stating that violence -ree District Development Council (DDC) polls in 2020 marked the end of “jungle raj” in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said August 5, 2019 decision ushered a new era in the union territory (UT).

“(Atal Behari) Vajpayee ji's principle of Jamhooriyat (democracy) was not allowed to flourish on the ground for decades (in J&K). There was a famous collectorate tradition of democracy,” he said while addressing the 75th Independence Day function at the highly fortified S K Stadium, here.

Without naming any leader or party, the L-G said, the nominations of MLAs of four or five regions were held at his house. “So, on one hand, there were elected representatives of the people and on the other, the representatives of Collector Sahib,” Sinha said.

The L-G said the eve of 2020 ended this ‘Jungle Raj’ as the entire J&K participated in the fair, transparent and violence-free elections of DDC. “The people who have been elected are the actual representatives of people and not of Collector Sahib,” he thundered from the stage.

Terming the militancy a big hurdle for development and peace in J&K, the L-G said that “our neighbour has been making continuous efforts to instigate youth, but a strong reply is being given to those who are luring youth towards the wrong path.”

“We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighboring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth,” he said.

“I call upon such misguided youngsters, that terrorism is a curse for peace and development. By misguiding you from the path of peace and progress, inimical forces are denying you the life of peace and dignity on this pious soil,” Sinha added.

The L-G hailed J&K police for bagging 257 gallantry awards on the eve of 75th Independence-Day stating it was because of the commitment of security forces that J&K was living in a peaceful environment today.

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensure dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits. “We have made considerable progress in fulfilling the promise of providing 6000 transit accommodation and providing 6000 jobs to the Kashmiri migrant community under the Prime Minister’s Development Package,” Sinha said.



“The construction of 849 transit accommodation has been completed and the work on 1376 is underway. Transfer of 278 kanals of land has been approved for 2744 additional flats last month only. Out of the second installment of 3000 posts, 841 posts have already been filled,” he added.