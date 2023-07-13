DDMA meeting today on flood situation in Delhi

DDMA meeting today on flood situation in Delhi

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 12:32 ist
NDRF personnel resuce a livestock at flood-hit at Nigam Bodh Ghat as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi. Credit; PTI Photo

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will hold a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday to discuss the flood situation in the city, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), will also attend the meeting, they said.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

Read | Yamuna water at record level; spills onto Delhi streets

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

Kejriwal, in a tweet, said the water level in the Yamuna was constantly rising and spilling onto the nearby roads, urging people not to go there.

He also requested the citizens to help each other in this emergency situation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
V K Saxena
Arvind Kejriwal
Yamuna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 