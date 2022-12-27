DDMA withdraws order to deploy teachers at IGI Airport

DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at IGI Airport to enforce Covid protocol

DDMA had said several Delhi government school teachers would be stationed at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 14:36 ist
Air passengers undergo screening for Covid-19 tests at the IGI airport. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order directing teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enforce Covid protocols, officials said.

The now-withdrawn order issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA had said several Delhi government school teachers would be stationed at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing the surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi, his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport
DDMA

What's Brewing

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

Escaping death, poverty to nurture football dream

Escaping death, poverty to nurture football dream

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

Why do women speak less?

Why do women speak less?

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

 