'Dead', 'retired' police officers among those transferred in MP

In a bizarre development, two officers -- one deceased and one retired -- of the Madhya Pradesh Police were transferred by the Home Department, which later cancelled the order, calling it a 'typographical error'.

The error was detected in the transfer/posting order under which the Home Department had transferred 167 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs).

In the list comprising the names of officers, an officiating DSP, Jitendra Yadav, was transferred from the 26th Battalion Guna to Gwalior. Yadav had died of Covid-19 about six months back.

Similarly, Shashibhushan Singh Raghuvanshi, who had retired about one-and-a-half years ago, was transferred from SDOP Kailaras in Morena district to the 18th Battalion of Shivpuri.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the Home Department, Under Secretary Annu Bhalavi issued an order cancelling both the transfers, calling them typographical errors.

