Death of man during raid: UP court orders registration of murder case against 12 policemen

A local court has ordered lodging of a murder case against 12 policemen for allegedly beating to death an elderly man during a raid here last year.

The order was passed by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamal Singh on Wednesday, prosecution sources said.

Ramzan Khan of Lalganj Kotwali had moved court alleging that his father Maqbool was beaten up by policemen on the night of September 19, 2020 leading to his death, they said.

The last rites were also performed under pressure of the police, the complainant had alleged.

He had named the then SHO of Sangipur, Pramod Singh, sub inspectors Ramadhar Yadav, Ganesh Dutt Patel, constables Ram Milan, Shravan Kumar, Ravi Shankar, Ram Nivas and five unnamed constables in the case.