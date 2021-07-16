Death toll due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh rises to 13

Death toll due to heavy rains in Himachal rises to 13

Two people are still missing and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is continuing its rescue operation, the official added

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 16 2021, 02:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 02:48 ist
Of the 13, 12 people died in Kangra district, while one in Kullu district. Credit: PTI Photo

The death toll due to landslides and flash floods triggered by the recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 13, an official said on Thursday. 

State disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said as reported by the meteorological department, Bhagsu nullah in Kangra district changed its course due to the heavy rains recently. 

The deaths include seven females and six males, he said. 

Of the 13, 12 people died in Kangra district, while one in Kullu district, he added. 

In Kangra district, nine people lost their lives in Boh valley, one each in Nagrota Bagwan, Mcleodganj's Liyun Khad and Baijnath's Baith Khad, he said, adding their bodies had been recovered. 

Two people, including one each at Boh valley and Manjhi Khad in Samirpur, are still missing, he added.

Himachal Pradesh
Rainfall

