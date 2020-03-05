Death toll in northeast Delhi's violence stands at 44

Officials on Thursday put the death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence at 44.

However, an official with Delhi Health Minister's office said 53 people were killed in the riots but did not give any break-up.

The figure of 53 was given when clarity was yet to emerge on whether three bodies at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and five at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital were related to the communal violence or not.

"The death toll stands at 44. We are still waiting for figures from the police," North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal said.

The police also confirmed that the death toll stood at 44.

"The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence stands at 44," Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said.

More than 200 people were injured in northeast Delhi's communal violence last month.