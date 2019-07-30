Death toll reaches 24 in Rajasthan: Rain woes

Several places in Rajasthan witnessed mild to heavy showers on Monday with the death toll in rain-related incidents touching 24.

Kota is the worst-affected district. Around 250 people living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places by SDRF teams. Kota recorded the maximum 151.8 mm of rain till Sunday morning while Sawaimadhopur registered 68 mm of rainfall.

In another rain-related incident which affected scores of people, the walls of an irrigation dam at Ravalta near Solanki-ki-Dhani in Chaksu, around 40km from Jaipur, breached which forced around 150 people to migrate and look for temporary shelter. The rainwater inundated the village which forced the villagers to leave their homes and cattle and valuables.

Meanwhile, in 24 hours Jodhpur has recorded 117mm rain. Whereas in western Rajasthan, Barmer and Jaisalmer, where monsoon entered in the last leg has also seen good amounts of rainfall.

As per the weather department, Rajasthan is likely to record light to moderate rain and thundershowers especially Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Kota, Bundi, Alwar, Udaipur and Mount. Abu.