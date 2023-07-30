Deaths due to expired medicines on the rise in UP hospitals, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Deaths from expired meds rising in UP, claims Akhilesh

  • Jul 30 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 14:20 ist
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged there was a rise in the number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh hospitals due to expired medicines, as he advised people to check medicines and injections before use.

Read | UP farmer climbs tree to escape charging bull; Akhilesh takes swipe, says 'Saand Raksha Police' needed

Yadav made the appeal in a post and also attached a video which showed some people pushing a broken-down ambulance.

"Warning!!! In the hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, patients or their relatives should take medicines, injections or glucose only after carefully checking whether they are useless or not expired. The news of their proving them fatal is continuously increasing. (The BJP government should keep the patients away from its corruption)," Yadav said in a post in Hindi.

In another post that carried the video, he said, "Ambulance itself needs an ambulance in the broken BJP government."

Akhilesh Yadav
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party

