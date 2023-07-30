Deaths due to expired medicines on the rise in UP hospitals, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged there was a rise in the number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh hospitals due to expired medicines, as he advised people to check medicines and injections before use.

Read | UP farmer climbs tree to escape charging bull; Akhilesh takes swipe, says 'Saand Raksha Police' needed

Yadav made the appeal in a post and also attached a video which showed some people pushing a broken-down ambulance.

चेतावनी !!! उप्र के अस्पतालों में मरीज़ या परिजन अच्छी तरह से ये जाँच-परखकर ही दवा, इंजेक्शन या ग्लूकोज़ लें कि कहीं समय के हिसाब से वो बेकार मतलब एक्सपायरी तो नहीं हैं, इनके जानलेवा साबित होने की ख़बरें लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। (भाजपा सरकार मरीज़ों को तो अपने भ्रष्टाचार से दूर… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 30, 2023

"Warning!!! In the hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, patients or their relatives should take medicines, injections or glucose only after carefully checking whether they are useless or not expired. The news of their proving them fatal is continuously increasing. (The BJP government should keep the patients away from its corruption)," Yadav said in a post in Hindi.

In another post that carried the video, he said, "Ambulance itself needs an ambulance in the broken BJP government."