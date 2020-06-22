Debt-hit farmer commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Lalitpur,
  • Jun 22 2020, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 12:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide in Jakhora town here, police said on Monday.

Kure Ahirwar, 40, on Sunday afternoon was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

The family members of Ahirwar said that he was facing financial problems and had also taken a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh last year for the marriage of his daughter.

Dayaram, the brother-in-law of the deceased, said Ahirwar's poor financial condition could be the reason behind his extreme step.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, police added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
farmer
Suicide

What's Brewing

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes become offices

Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes become offices

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

Will take favourable action: Odisha govt on Rath Yatra

Will take favourable action: Odisha govt on Rath Yatra

 