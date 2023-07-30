Decline in infiltration, local recruitment brings down militancy in J&K

There has been a considerable decline in both recruitment of locals into militancy and killing of terrorists in 2023 compared to previous years in Jammu and Kashmir.

While 35 militants were killed in various operations by the security forces from January 1 to July 25 this year, the number was over 120 in the same period last year. In 2022, 186 militants, including 56 foreigners, were killed by the security forces.

“Several infiltration attempts have been foiled this year and not more than 12 locals have joined militancy this year. It has brought down the number of active militants to double digit,” a senior police officer told DH.

He said due to low infiltration and decline in recruitment of locals into militancy, there has also been a drop in encounters between security forces and ultras. “The remaining terrorists are on the run and are usually hiding in the upper reaches of the Valley,” he said.

“They (terrorists) have lost the power to carry out any major attacks on security forces and sometimes to remain in news they choose soft civilian targets, like non-local labourers or Kashmiri Pandits,” the officer said and added the year 2023 has been most peaceful on the security front since 1990.

Sources said the over-ground workers (OGWs) network of most of the militant organisations has been shattered and it was difficult for them to regroup in the wake of relentless operations by security agencies against their ecosystem.

“It was OGW networks who were assisting terrorist activities. As there have been relentless operations by various law enforcing agencies against terror funding, the security grid has established its writ in the Valley. If the situation remains the same, by next year, Kashmir will be free from the clutches of terrorism,” they added.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai recently said that till June end this year there has been no infiltration from across the LoC and International Border (IB), in J&K and “there has been a perceptible decline in infiltration due to the approach adopted by the government to tackle cross-border terrorism.”