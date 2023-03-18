Decomposed body of foreigner found in Delhi

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 18 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 11:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a highly decomposed body of a foreign national was found near an underpass in New Delhi's Geeta Colony area, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the passport and other documents of the man identified as Bhagwat lutchmee, a Mauritius national, were recovered from the spot.

"The police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence," said a senior police official, adding that investigation into the case is ongoing.

It is suspected that the man died around three days ago.

"Mauritius embassy was informed to ascertain if the man was missing and to find any other relevant details," the official added.

