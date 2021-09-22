Decomposed body, suspected to be of Army jawan, found

Decomposed body, suspected to be of Territorial Army jawan, found in J&K’s Kulgam

Police found the body, wrapped in a tarpaulin, in Mohammadpora in Kulgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 22 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 17:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The decomposed body of a man, suspected to be that of a Territorial Army jawan kidnapped by militants last year, was recovered from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Police found the body, wrapped in a tarpaulin, in Mohammadpora in Kulgam.

Police suspect that the mortal remains might be of Territorial Army jawan Shakir Manzoor Wagay who was kidnapped by ultras on August 2 last year.

Police has taken the body for identification and other medical formalities, they said. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Army
India News
Jammu & Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 