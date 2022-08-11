Dedicated wards for transgenders in UP govt hospitals

Dedicated wards to be reserved for transgenders in government hospitals of UP

The members will be issued identity cards to help them get benefits of various government welfare schemes, said a state government spokesman

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 11 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 10:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Government hospitals in all districts of Uttar Pradesh will now have dedicated wards reserved for members of the transgender community.

The members will be issued identity cards to help them get benefits of various government welfare schemes, said a state government spokesman.

Efforts in this direction have already begun in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nanak Saran, said that a five-bed reserved ward for members of transgender community has been set up at four hospitals in the city, including SRN Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Motilal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital and Dufferin Hospital (District Women's Hospital).

Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that the work of making and issuing identity cards for members of the transgender community has already begun.

Member of the Uttar Pradesh Kinnar Welfare Board and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Kaushalya Nandgiri, Tina Maa said that these initiatives of the state government would greatly help members of the transgender community to get basic facilities and support needed to move ahead with rest of the society while leading a life of dignity.

Kaushalya Nandgiri said that to bring awareness among the transgender society, it was necessary to promote education.

Transgenders
LGBTQIA+
Uttar Pradesh
India News

